November 21, 1924 – May 3, 2019

James Edward Rubsam, 94, of Owensboro, Kentucky, stepped from this life into the next, while sleeping peacefully at home, on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The Funeral Mass for James Rubsam will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, at Immaculate Catholic Church . Burial with full military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of James Rubsam can be shared at www.glenncares.com.

James was born November 21, 1924 in Newton, Illinois to the late Frank P. and Catherine Ochs Rubsam. James "Dutch" was a U. S. Army veteran of World War II and was very active in the American Legion in his younger years. He had been a painter and Co-owner with a brother of Rubsam Brothers Paint Store in Newton. He later went to work and eventually retired as a Regional Sales Representative for PPG Corp.

James leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Annette, six children: Michael Rubsam of Nashville, TN, Jeanne McGinnis (Terence) of Evansville, Kathleen Peek (Monty) of Paducah, Ann Horn (Dennis) of Shelbyville, Rosemarie Skaggs (Donnie) of Nashville, TN, and Joseph Rubsam of Owensboro; fourteen grandchildren, Jason (Julie), Justin, Katie Sokeland (Nicholas), Nick, Evan McGinnis, Sara Peek, Ryan Peek, Rachel Skaggs, Maria McCamas (Spencer), Hannah Gutherie (Timothy), John Paul Horn, Jessica Wettstain (Trent), Joseph Eric (Leslie), and Michael Aaron; five great-grandchildren, Ash, Kannan, Kinleigh, Henry, and Michael Ann Marie.

James was preceded in death by his parents, a son William Joseph "Bill" Rubsam on June 2, 2014, and all nine of his siblings Florence Shafer, Dorothy Kluge, Sister Gertrude Ann Rubsam, Paul Rubsam, Lawrence Rubsam, Marcella Hartleb, Bernadine Schuch, Frank Rubsam, and Catherine Scherer.