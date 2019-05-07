Rollin E. Fesler, 85, of Kewanee, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Kewanee Care. Rollin was born April 20, 1934, the son of George H. and Leona L. (Witte) Fesler of Burns Township. He graduated with the class of ’52 from Galva High School.

Rollin is survived by three daughters, Carol (Allen) Deyoe, Susan (Mark) Vaughn, Dawn McIntyre, stepdaughter, Gwen Walker; stepsons, Randy (Penny) Millslagle, Dean (Lori) Rogula; two sisters, Marilyn (Gene) VanDeVoorde, Beverly (Roger) Radue; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rollin was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Marva (Nicholson) Rogula and Ruth (Hall) McBride; his daughter, Linda; sister, Doris; and brother-in-law, Roger.

Rollin enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, and working on his yard and home. He was a long-time employee of Ratliff Brothers, retiring in 1995.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Curry will officiate. Burial will be in Wethersfield Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.