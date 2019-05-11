Farmington was edged in extra innings, while South Fulton was also defeated in area high school baseball contests played Thursday.

Farmington was edged in extra innings, while South Fulton was also defeated in area high school baseball contests played Thursday. PEORIA HTS. 4, FARMINGTON 3 At Farmington, the Farmers closed out Prairieland Conference North Division by losing to the Patriots in a game that needed nine innings. Originally scheduled to be played at Peoria Heights, the game was moved to Farmington due to wet field conditions. Farmington (3-19, 1-9 Prairieland North) scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth before Peoria Heights tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead. The Farmers scored twice in the top of the sixth to pull even before the Patriots pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Peoria Heights out-hit Farmington 6-3 with the Farmers also being charged with four errors. Jonas Beoletto and Riley Embry each had one RBI for Farmington. Beoletto also pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, while Cam Oldfield pitched four innings for the Farmers. RUSH-IND 19, SOUTH FULTON 8 At Astoria, the Rebels out-hit the Rockets 12-10, but dropped the non-conference contest to the Rockets in seeing their record slip to 3-22 overall. RIHS scored in five in the six innings it batted. The Rockets plated two runs in the opening inning, followed by four in the second, five in the third and fourth innings and three more in the fifth. South Fulton tallied six runs in the bottom of the second to temporarily pull even, but managed just two more runs in the fourth. Dallas Malott had three hits for South Fulton. Taylor Hammond pitched 2 1/3 innings for South Fulton, while Justin Parks had two strikeouts for the Rebels.