AVON-Recently, many thought the Avon United Methodist Church, 200 East Washington Street, would close its doors in the spring. According to Martha Zimmerman, a member of the congregation and heavily involved with the church, a discussion was held in late 2018 and early 2019 among the church family in regard to options and the best direction of the church.

Zimmerman said, "Much of the work and decisions of the church were falling on too few. There were repairs needed for the church building that were thought to require significant funds. Even though the funds were available for the repairs, there was consideration that perhaps the money could be put to better use by the larger Methodist Church."

She continued, "In February 2019, the District Superintendent, Pastor Steve Granadosin, met with our church family to answer questions, discuss options, and provide guidance. He supported the direction to keep the church open and encouraged us to continue serving God. He recommended focus on trusting God by tithing, spiritual growth of the church family, and expectations of a miracle with outreach into our community.

Through discussions, we agreed that there is a need in our surrounding communities for the work of the Avon United Methodist Church to continue. Our mission statement is what we will do. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ. This is how we will achieve the mission statement. We will reflect the love of Jesus Christ in the church, community, and world. We will live out our mission with local community interaction for the goal to make disciples of Jesus Christ."

The Avon United Methodist Church was organized in 1846 as the Methodist Episcopal Church in Woodstock (as Avon was known during that time).

Zimmerman explained, "Rev. Urs J. Giddings led the organization, as he was the presiding Elder (District Superintendent) of the Macomb District.

In 1852, the Postal Department changed the name of Woodstock to Avon.

In 1857, the first Methodist Church building was built at the current location of 200 East Washington Street. In 1866, a bell for the church was purchased from Meneely and Sons in West Troy, New York.

The bell was inscribed with the following names: Presiding Elder (District Superintendent) William Underwood, Pastor G. W. Brown, Trustees: Chandler Hollister, Daniel N. Wright, J. J. Rowe, Joseph Mings, J. D. Mantania, William Seal, and Thomas Crabb.

The bell is still in use today."

Added Zimmerman, "In 1911, the original church building was dismantled and replaced with the current structure.

The new church building was dedicated in January 1912.

The Church trustees at this time were Thomas Pool, Crighton, J. Waler, Oscar Beck, Fred Asquith, D. S. Link, George Baker, De. E. Hanks, and William Craft."

The current pastor at the church is Pastor Amy Holman. Holman also serves the Bushnell United Methodist Church.

"Pastor Amy has served both church families since July of 2016. Pastor Amy will be taking a leave of absence, so Rev. Dan Lybarger, retired minister from Abingdon, will be assuming pastoral duties during her absence," said Zimmerman.

Those who are interested in attending Sunday School and worship service can attend 9:30 a.m. (Sunday School) and 10:45 a.m. (worship service).

"Our church family welcomes all to participate in Sunday school and the worship service each week. This is to help all individuals grow in their spiritual journey, experience worship, and learn more about God’s Word. We all have different gifts and talents, so we will identify areas of service that best fit the skills, talents, and desire of each person. (see I Corinthians, chapter 12, versus 4 to 11) The ideas and possibilities for achieving our mission are many. The ideas and opportunities are greater than we can reasonably complete, so all who have ideas or wish to participate are welcome and are guaranteed opportunities for service. Most importantly, though, we want spiritual fulfillment for all who join us, as we work to achieve our mission. We are specifically looking for musical enrichment for our worship service, so those with musical talents are invited to share their gifts with us."

There has been a variety of work or activities that have taken place at the church this year including completed repairs for the water damage that existed in the kitchen area. The interior wall needs restoration work, but it is pending insurance review.

"Drainage landscaping work has been completed to help ensure rain and snow melt drain away from the foundation.

Additional landscaping work was done to level the yard area and sod was placed on areas that were bare.

Flower pots are the most recent addition, adding special color and beauty," said Zimmerman.

A new roof will also be installed before July.

Recently, a community Easter egg hunt was hosted for the area children.

Any upcoming events?

Zimmerman said, "Currently those interested are reading the book of Proverbs during the month of May. Proverbs has 31 chapters, so a chapter each day covers the 31 days in May. This is a commitment of less than 10 minutes each day.

The book of Proverbs is a collection of moral and religious teachings in the form of sayings and proverbs. Much of it has to do with practical, everyday concerns.”

Summer church camp opportunities are also being explored for the Sunday School youth. "Our church family provides financial support for those who are able to attend," said Zimmerman.

The church also plans to host a vacation Bible School during the summer, however, dates haven't been finalized yet.

Kitchen dinners of celebration for the communities also take place, but they are also pending due to the kitchen work.

"Pastor Amy and Rev. Dan are making plans for a series of messages on Biblical themes, such as 'Claiming God’s Promises as Your Own,' to be shared during our worship service. A special music schedule is being developed with the challenging goal of weekly special activities or music for our worship service," Zimmerman said.

Recently, the Sunday School children presented the church with their musical talent Palm Sunday and they shared their Bible knowledge.

Zimmerman said, "They will share their talents in the future, although the exact time frame has not been set."

Those who choose to attend worship service can enjoy fellowship time afterwards.

"It's a time to share and also listen to others in our church family, while enjoying some refreshments," said Zimmerman.