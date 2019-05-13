Lewistown posted a pair of Prairieland Conference victories against county rivals Farmington and North Fulton, while the Lady Farmers defeated Abingdon-Avon in high school softball contests played Saturday and Friday.

Lewistown posted a pair of Prairieland Conference victories against county rivals Farmington and North Fulton, while the Lady Farmers defeated Abingdon-Avon in high school softball contests played Saturday and Friday. Saturday’s Game LEWISTOWN 9, FARMINGTON 4 At Farmington, the visiting Lady Indians finished the regular season by notching their 20th victory in downing the Lady Farmers in this Prairieland contest. Lewistown (20-7, 8-2 Prairieland), which clinched it first back-to-back 20 win seasons in 19 years never trailed Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the first before adding three runs in the second. Farmington (11-14, 4-5 Prairieland) scored once in the bottom of the second before the Lady Indians added a single run in the fourth and four more in the sixth to build a 9-1 bulge. The Lady Farmers would tally three runs in the bottom of the seventh to round out the game’s scoring. Lewistown would out-hit Farmington 17-6 with each team committing two errors. Cortney Hopkins finished 5-for-5 with two RBIs, while Sydney Shaeffer was 3-for-5 including a triple, along with three stolen bases. Shaeffer also knocked in a run as she reached 100 career hits for the Lady Indians. She also upped her single-season stolen base record to 44. Macy Mikulich was 3-for-4, while Carmyn Baldwin 2-for-4 with one RBI. Maddy Swearingen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kaeli Spotloe added a double and one RBI. Mikulich also broke the school’s extra-base hit record with a double, her 20th extra-base hit of the season. Kate Hampton was the winning pitcher for Lewistown, notching two strikeouts. Kayla Wiedemann had two RBIs for Farmington. Holly Shriber pitched 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts, while Sydney Barton pitched 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Friday’s Games LEWISTOWN 4, NORTH FULTON 0 This Prairieland Conference was scoreless through seven innings before the Lady Indians broke through in the top of the eighth on the way to the win. Lewistown out-hit North Fulton (5-13, 3-6 Prairieland) 9-4 with the Lady Wildcats being charged with three errors, compared to one for Lewistown. Baldwin was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Shaeffer was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Kirsten Shawgo added a double and RBI, while Hampton and Hopkins chipped in one RBI each. Burdess also doubled for the Lady Indians. Hampton would be the winning pitcher for Lewistown, recording 12 strikeouts. Allyson Harrold pitched eight innings in taking the loss for North Fulton, finishing with five strikeouts. FARMINGTON 9, ABINGDON-AVON 2 The Lady Farmers used two big innings on offense in easing past the Tornadoes in this Prairieland Conference tilt. Farmington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third before A-Town scored twice in the top of the fourth to grab the lead. The Lady Farmers would respond with five runs in the bottom of the fourth before adding three more in the fifth to seize control. Farmington out-hit A-Town 9-6 with the Tornadoes committing two errors, compared to one for the hosts. Jenna West was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Farmington, while Emma Evans added two RBIs for the Lady Farmers. Paige Vallianatos and Macie Sprague chipped in one RBI each for the victors. In the circle, Kloey Wheeler was the winning pitcher, notching seven strikeouts.