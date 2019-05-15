MACOMB — On Friday, the Macomb Arts Center showcased local artists with the opening of the annual Members and Friends exhibit.

According to Dean Rockwell, MAC Gallery Director, the Members and Friends exhibit has been going on ever since the MAC, formerly the West Central Illinois Arts Center, opened more than 10 years ago.

“The show’s intent is to showcase the immense amount of visual artistic talent in our region,” Rockwell said. “Participants in this year’s show come from all over our region and beyond: Blandinsville, Bushnell, Camden, Colchester, Galesburg, Macomb, Peoria – and this year two entries from Dallas, Texas who have roots in Macomb.”

Rockwell said that 39 artists and photographers from emerging amateurs to professionals had their artwork featured. The artists featured in the Members and Friends exhibit include Rockwell, Bill Bailey, Carolyn Bailey, Bethany Barr, Jena Bredeman, Jan Clough, Pam Helms, John Hobbs, Pat Hobbs, Alex Johnson, Bob Johnson, Pam Johnson, Nancy Jones, Susan Lawhorn, Marietta Loehrlein, Shannon Lundeen, Julie Mahoney, Michael Mahoney, Ray Majeres, Susan Marx, Erika McIlnay, Kate Michael-Mattsey, Maria Montalvo, Kat Myers, Matt Myers, Sam Parker, Lyle Payne, Linda Peters,Kelley Quinn, Megan Riley, Janice Rockwell, Brenda Sayer, Marilyn Shelley, Sara Simonson, Margaret Sinex, Skip Skripps, Jane Toland, Lisa Walker and Candace Winters-March.

The works of art featured in the exhibit include sculpture in cast bronze, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, oil paintings, mosaics, ceramics, photography, jewelry and artwork that uses recycled pieces to create art. Most of the art is for sale, but there are a few pieces that have the NFS, or not for sale, tag by them.

“Figuratively and literally there is something for everyone to enjoy in this year’s Members and Friends exhibit,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell hopes that the recurring Members and Friends exhibit will showcase more local area art talent in the future.

“The Macomb Arts Center continues to provide cultural enrichment to people of all ages living in our area, as well as visitors to Macomb,” Rockwell said. “It also serves to encourage artists and has served as a springboard for some who are now exhibiting at regional and national exhibits. New exhibits are brought in every five weeks.”

The Members and Friends exhibit will be open until June 8. The MAC has open gallery hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



