CANTON-Rick Alan Shaw, 63, of Canton passed away at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on July 17, 1955 in Canton to Donald and Joan (Nelson) Shaw. Rick married Doreen Jackson on May 15, 1976 in Canton. She survives along with his mother, Joan of Canton; two sons, Nick (Erika) Shaw of Canton and Joel (Kerrie) Shaw of Coal City; brother, Randy Shaw of Canton; sister, Donna Smith of Canton; and three grandchildren, Jace, Lexie and Jadyn. Rick was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ron.

Rick retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections and was presently employed at Courtyard Estates in Canton. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Canton where he served as an Elder and Property Chairman. Rick had a passion for vintage motorcycles and was a former member of the AMA & AHRMA. He enjoyed gardening and loved the outdoors.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Canton where visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Hank Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to either First Christian Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. To view Rick’s DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com