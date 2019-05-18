Earlier in the week my son Seth and I were fishing. It was a pleasant evening. Had some fun, caught a few fish, nothing to complain about. But it was a few nights later where all the trouble began

Earlier in the week my son Seth and I were fishing. It was a pleasant evening. Had some fun, caught a few fish, nothing to complain about. But it was a few nights later where all the trouble began. While we did catch a few more fish we also had plenty to complain about. From the start of our trip until the end – they were there. Welcome back Mr. Buffalo Gnat!

Yes, I say this with my heart filled with disgust for this little critter. We all knew however that this day would come, like it does every Spring, we are just never sure when that day will be. And when it happens, it just happens. There are no signs, no warnings. One day is fine and the next, well, it all changes. From one extreme to the next.

I tried to photograph a few birds the other day. Even doused with organic bugspray, I could only take it for a few minutes. A gentle breeze would momentarily stop them, but in between the gentle gusts, the gnats controlled my world.

And so it begins. For the next month, maybe longer, it will be leaning toward the miserable side. There are a few bug sprays that help but are not fully effective. Most work best if you are out sitting on your porch but if you are out in the woods or on the water, where the gnats are at their thickest, the effects of the sprays are minimal.

Earlier in the week, before the Gnat attack, I was able to check out the bird situation in the local woods, and as you can see by the photographs, it was a birdy kind of week. I went out to try and find a few warblers and I did just that as I captured my first Magnolia warbler with a camera.

There were a few warblers that I expected to see that I didn’t, like Palm and Yellow warblers for example. I did come across several Indigo Buntings, Golden-Crowned Kinglets and American Redstarts, all fun to see. There were Orioles around, even a few in my yard.

It’s a fun time of year to be out, but now, thanks to the Gnats, it’s not so fun anymore.

Sad news. Reba the Robin has lost her nest. A cat or raccoon was able to jump up and knock down the wreath in which the nest was situated. Maybe it was my fault. We have this stand on the porch that possibly was used as a springboard for the perpetrator. I never gave it a thought, thinking the Robin would be safe. Now, life on the porch is not quite the same, lonely even, now that she is gone.

I bought this cargo trailer for my bicycle for when I take my trip to SE Minnesota next month. It is a one-wheel trailer with a pack that hooks to your bike in which you can load all your gear. They work fine for short trips, such as mine, but if my intention was to travel several miles, I would never use one. The third wheel would add too much friction (I think that is what they call it), making it harder to work the bike.

I planned on carrying most of my gear on the trailer, camping equipment, fly fishing gear, food, etc. The weight capacity for the trailer was something like 68 pounds, way more than what I would be carrying.

I’m putting the trailer together and find out that the frame on the thing is bent just enough that I can’t even put the tire on correctly. And then the fender that they have was all twisted as well. I send an e-mail to the company to get information on how to send it back. But they want photos of the damage before they will do anything, despite the guarantee. Give me my money back, I do not want another one. They have not responded back.

So now I have changed my mind. No trailer. Plan on putting everything I need right on the bike and carrying along a small backpack. I can put my tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, fly rod tubes, waders and wading boots right on the bike, leaving the pack for food, cooking stove, rain gear and change of clothes. I have a waist bag that I will keep all my fly-fishing essentials. A handlebar bag will carry an extra tire tube, tube repair kit, fist-aid kit and an assortment of other necessities. Have kind of done a pack rehearsal and I believe it will all work out just fine.

I have a friend that runs a fly shop up that way and will ride to his shop where he has a few maps waiting for me along with other suggestions on better streams that I hope I can get to. I’m sure he will have some suggested flies that I might need as well. I hope for good weather, but if it rains, that will just add to the adventure of it all.