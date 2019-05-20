Cuba Cares is sponsoring its annual aluminum drive May 28 and running through June 4.

CUBA-Cuba Cares is sponsoring its annual aluminum drive May 28 and running through June 4.

A trailer will be available on the square for donations and all aluminum is welcome.

Proceeds from the drive are used to buy flowers and planters to make Cuba more welcoming.

More aluminum goes into making beverage cans than any other product.

Each can recycled saves the equivalent of half-a-gallon of gasoline Whether you have just a few beverage cans or a truckload-cans count.

For more information, call 785-5544.