M. Dean “Peanuts” Hall, 84, of Cuba, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born Feb. 22, 1935 at Roseville, the son of Harvey P. and Jennie E. (Agnew) Hall. He married Marilyn J. Nelson on June 13, 1953 at Cuba. She died Aug. 26, 2017. He later married Sue Chambers Roat on April 21, 2018 at Havana. She survives with one daughter, Larrilyn Hall of Cuba; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Greg Hall; two daughters, Linnea Cramblet and Brenda Ford; eight brothers; and one sister.

Dean worked as a coal miner for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the Havana Church of the Nazarene and the Cuba Masonic Lodge. He loved hunting mushrooms, his 1966 Mustang convertible, the St Louis Cardinals and NASCAR Racing. He also enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Cuba, where visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Kevin Stoneking will officiate and cremation will be accorded following the services. Burial of ashes will be at Cuba Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. To view Dean’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit www.henrylange.com