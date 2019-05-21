The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on May 13, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mr. Gorsuch, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

CUBA-The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on May 13, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mr. Gorsuch, Mrs. McCance, Mr. Wallace and Mrs. Wilson answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Under recognition of public, Junior High track coach Ryan Fitzgerald was present with track and field state qualifiers Garrett Brooks and Andrew White. Andrew finished in 5th place in both the 100m and 200m, was the state champion in the 400m and also qualified to participate in the long jump. Garrett ran in the 800m and Spoon River Valley student Sam Munson qualified in the 400m. Seventh grade boys placed 9th statewide in total points.

Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared attendance reports from both buildings. She also read a letter from the Children’s Hospital, thanking the North Fulton Junior High girls basketball team for their generous donation of $310. Mrs. Simmons-Kenser announced that PTO had surpassed their fundraising goal and new playground equipment will be purchased and installed this summer at the Elementary School. PTO members Amy Willett and Gretchen Thum thanked the community for being so generous, and the Board for being supportive of PTO.

The Board went into executive session at 8:42 p.m.

Action taken after closed session: The regular session minutes and closed session minutes of the April 8 meeting, as well as the minutes for the April 24 special meeting, were approved as presented. The bills of the school district for the month of April and early May were approved in the amount of $123,925.35. Other items approved under consent agenda were: the establishment of Imprest Funds; a contract with Regena Irwin; the Consolidated District Plan; the increase in student meal prices by 10 cents to $1.85 for breakfast and $2.30 for lunch; FFA to State FFA Convention in Springfield June 10-13, 2019; and FFA to Decatur for the IAVAT Conference June 17-20, 2019.

Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared the District’s FY 19 current and projected end of year budget figures. There will be no need to amend the current budget even though tax money may not be disbursed until after July 1. The summer maintenance report was presented. There are regular maintenance projects such as building repairs and painting that need to be done. Facilities’ state sales tax will be used to implement more extensive projects. Also discussed was surplus District equipment and how to dispose of such items. There will be sealed bids which will be opened at the June Board meeting. It was brought to the Board’s attention another Smart Procure FOIA request which has been responded to. Mrs. Simmons-Kenser also explained the 2017-2018 Special Education LEA Determination and presented a Safety Management Survey which could possibly require background checks for employees every three years and every year for volunteers.

Under new business, the Board accepted the resignation of Janet Rock and Pat Smith for the purpose of retirement and employed Joe Brewer as the High School Social Students teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. The Board approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Canton for the sharing of the Elementary music teacher; approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Spoon River Valley and Lewistown for Junior High football for fall of 2019; and adopted a resolution to sell excess property through the sealed bid process.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:20 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 E. Main St., Cuba.