MACOMB -- Sink or swim: a high school physics classes had to put their knowledge to the test to race cardboard boats against their fellow classmates.

On Friday, Macomb High School hosted their first annual Cardboard Box Regatta. The event was held in the school’s pool.

There were 19 boats made by around 80 students. Teams could consist of three to five students each. Two students were in the boats while to race while the remaining teammates helped stabilize the boats and keep time.

Before the race, students were tasked with creating cardboard boats that could hold their weight, withstand being raced for several laps across the pool, and avoid becoming too waterlogged

The boats could only be made out of cardboard and duct tape. Oars were provided to students to move their boats. Boats could be no bigger than 4 feet wide by 8 feet long in dimension.

“I think the students just expected to all get in and sink,” said Karissa Ham, a physics teacher at Macomb High School. “In their minds, you know, they were thinking, ‘We’re not going to be able to get cardboard out there!’ ”

Students had to race from one end of the pool, touch the wall, and then paddle back again in an elimination-style competition.

Some of the awards given to students included best costume, the most impressive looking boat, and the Titanic Award for the most spectacular sink.

In class, the students have been learning about buoyancy. They used calculations to figure out how much their boat would actually sink.using factors such as water displacement and the weight of the team in the boat.

“Although they have these calculations, it was really hard for them to connect the material. ‘If me and my friend both get in the boat, it’s only going to sink three inches? I don’t believe it!’ So it was really cool for them to see those connections between what we learned in class and real life,” said Ham.

Ham is hoping to make the Regatta a yearly event.

According to Ham, many teachers brought their classes down to watch. In addition, Superintendent Patrick Twomey made a guest appearance,

At the end of the event, students were allowed to destroy their cardboard creations.



