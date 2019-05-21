American Legion Post 1166 Reynolds, Illinois has presented Memorial Day services for years. Regretfully, due to circumstances, services on Memorial Day will not be taking place there this year.

You are encouraged to show your patronage at any of the other local Memorial Day services taking place to honor military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Aledo Memorial Day service will take place at 10:45 AM - 12:00 noon with a short parade followed by a remembrance service at the band shell.