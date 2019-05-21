Randolph Street Rendezvous kicks off first of three free pop-up concerts

MACOMB - Glenwood Park was host to a free summer concert this Thursday featuring Rock Steady, a classic rock band from Fort Madison, Iowa.

With humid and bug-filled weather, turnout was in the low 20s, but event superintendent Taylor Hanneman said that outdoor events are typically hit-or-miss. On average, Hanneman said that anywhere from 80-100 people typically come out for these free summer concerts, and that the Macomb Park District will be hosting two more. One will be on June 13, and the other August 15--but Hanneman said that July is often too hot for these kinds of events.

If three of the Park District’s summer concerts aren’t enough, Hanneman encouraged folks to check out the Flatline Summer Jam music festival in Veterans Park from August 23 to August 24.

Hanneman added that the Park District is always looking for community partners. The kite festival, Blues Fest and other similar events are put on by partners in the community, all of whom work with the Park District to help bring people out and have fun.

“We’re here to serve the community, we want them to enjoy, and keep it in Macomb!” Hanneman said. “Come on out and see the amazing people we live and work with!”

The Park District also hosts free movie nights, where all guests need to bring are their choice of chairs or blankets. These movies are hosted in Veterans Park and feature free food and drinks, with crowds reaching 800 to 1,000, Hanneman said. Space Jam is June 21, Jurassic World is August 16, and Wreck It Ralph 2 is September 20.



