CANTON-The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Holmes Shoe fundraising event in the lobby of the hospital on Friday, June 14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come check out the mens and women line of athletic and fashion footwear. They will offer a variety of footwear products from Algeria, Dansko, New Balance, Skechers, Ecco and more.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.