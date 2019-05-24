The Kiwanis Club of Carmi introduced Carmi-White County District School Social Worker, Leanett Lovell, as Educator of the Year at its weekly meeting on Thursday, May 16th. Mrs. Lovell has worked in the district since August of 2015, primarily serving students in grades 5-12. She also serves as the homeless liaison for the district. The nominee was described as a, “... calm and compassionate educator who constantly encourages others.” She has been known to drive students to treatment facilities in Evansville and Carbondale late into the evenings when the need arises. She has also coordinated efforts in the district such as partnering with the Tri-State Food Bank and local churches to provide food bags for children to take home. Additionally, she coordinates the Parent-Community Training Nights for district staff and families each fall. Mrs. Lovell ensures that abuse prevention lessons are taught throughout the district and collaborates continually with our local health department. Reading from the nomination form, club president Katelyne Wolff stated, “Mrs. Lovell seeks to make things better and never gives up on students.” She is an inspiration to those around her, living her life in and out of school with strong character. Mrs. Lovell offers support to families in crisis both during and outside of school hours. The club congratulates her and is proud of her efforts in serving the children of our community!

Dr. Amy Dixon thanked her staff and numerous volunteers for a great school year at both Lincoln and Jefferson. Mrs. Atteberry and Mr. King were attending the Jr. High completion ceremony. Mr. Newell also thanked his staff and students for another fantastic year at the high school. Mrs. Price introduced Kelly Karcher as the only retiring certified staff member. Mrs. Karcher has been employed as a special education teacher in the district since 2003, working at Brownsville Attendance Center. Prior to teaching vocational classes at Brownsville, Mrs. Karcher worked as a teacher in Anna, Carbondale, Junction, Opdyke, and McLeansboro. Mrs. Karcher has also spearheaded the Corn Day oat for Brownsville for many years.

District Superintendent Mr. Brad Lee congratulated both Mrs. Lovell and Mrs. Karcher for the outstanding work that they have done within the district. He also thanked the current Board of Education for the tough job of making important decisions for the students that we serve. Mrs. Lee provided the club with highlights. This is the second year the district had provided 1:1 technology for our students in grades 6-12 and continues to expand technology in the lower grades. The district will conclude its first full year of after-school tutoring for Grades K-8. Additionally, since November 2015, the White County Schools Facility Tax has brought in 2.4 million dollars to the district. Part of this money has been used to pay down bonds (decreasing property taxes the previous 2-3 years). Currently, school funding continues to increase allowing us to provide lower class sizes by employing additional teachers. Mr. Lee also informed the club that the Board is beginning to look at available options regarding our three elementary buildings. The current structures were built between 1939-1950s and are in need of renovation or replacement with new structures. Mr. Lee concluded that we have a great community and school district that we can be proud of and welcomed any questions.

Jeremy Jordan won the weekly 50/50 drawing, but did not produce the orange golf ball, so the $33 will roll over to next week. Adam Winkleman was the lucky recipient of the gas card donated by Martin and Bailey. Dr. Amy Dixon introduced the 3rd grade Most Valuable Bulldogs for their responsible, respectful, and safe behav- ior in the classroom. They included Baleigh Simpson, Knox Clark, Banks Moore, Keaton Grant, and Aden Brown. Key Club sponsor Doug Hays introduced Mayci Edwards as the recipient of the Kiwanis Club Scholarship. Miss. Edwards will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and majoring in Elementary Ed- ucation. She thanked the club for their support.

During the “good news” portion of the meeting, Doug Hays announced that his wife Larissa was recipient of the Al Fritschle Award for First Bank. Club President Katelyne Wolff reminded everyone that there are 148 days until Corn Day and the theme will be, “Once Upon a Time.”