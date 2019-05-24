Spoon River College celebrated its 58th Commencement Saturday, May 11 at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus.

Attendees were welcomed by President Curtis Oldfield, Board of Trustees Chair Kent Schleich, College Faculty Association Chair Sarah Dalpiaz, and Haydyn Tindall on behalf of her fellow students. State Rep. Mike Unes delivered the keynote address, telling students who might not yet have a clear future plan to take heart, “Life happens, and your path is fluid. Small things and little steps will lead you to the right path.”

He also read Mother Teresa’s version of the poem ‘Do It Anyway’ and encouraged students to follow that example.

Phi Theta Kappa members Javier Gallo, Tanya Lin, Mary Nolan, and Chase Strantz were recognized for being named to the All-Illinois Academic Team.

Strantz and Brian Wingo were also recognized for earning a perfect 4.0 graduation GPA.

Student Achievement Awards were presented to Brittney Lear, Bushnell and Tanya Lin, Macomb.

Lear will transfer to WIU to major in business, while Lin will be working towards her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The awards were presented by SRC student trustee Molly Linder.

Two faculty were recognized for teaching excellence.

Psychology teacher Becky Leverette was awarded the H. Truman Standard Award, and math teacher Jim Sheff was awarded the Illinois Community College Trustee Association award.

Serving as student honor guards were Victoria Albanito and Jacob Yetter.

Pastor Monroe Bailey of the First Baptist Church, Canton gave the invocation and the benediction.

Pictures of the commencement can be viewed on the Spoon River College Facebook page.

Photos can be purchased by visiting Sha Lyn Photography at https://shalynphotography.pixieset.com/spoonrivercollegeceremony/