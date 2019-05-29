A Missouri teen on a motorcycle was reportedly traveling 170 mph when he hit a SUV, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Warren Daniels, 19, died in the crash.

He was on a 2008 Kawasaki bike and was wearing a helmet, the newspaper says.

The speed limit on the St. Ann, Mo., road where the wreck occured is reportedly 35 mph.

After slamming into the SUV, the motorcycle slid on its side into a car.

The drivers of the car and SUV were not injured.

"It's tragic for the city,” St. Ann police Cmdr. Jeff Tesdall told St. Louis TV station KMOV. “It’s tragic for the police department. It is definitely tragic for all of his family and friends."