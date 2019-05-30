Memorial Day has special symbolism for many of us. We remember our loved ones come and gone. We remember wars “won” and “lost.”

This year, The Ripple offers an added perspective on Memorial Day, in typical non-linear fashion.

Loss, tragedy, separation, and fear. These are the hallmarks of politics, major media, and life as we know it. But what if we could know something different?

What if we could clearly discern the workings of manipulation in our lives and communities?

What if we were tapped into our intuition and empowerment so deeply that manipulation could not work on us?

What if we moved into a level of understanding that would allow for deeper impact in our homes and communities – an impact that is not beneficial for the few, but for the all?

In the interest of claiming our higher level potentials, let us put ourselves under the microscope. It may get a little uncomfortable, but we must get uncomfortable in order to grow. There’s always room for growth.

There are some things in life that are quantifiably harmful and in violation of basic human rights. These things are running full speed ahead in our countries and communities. Such things include the poisoning of our air, water, and food supply, and the sacrificing of human lives for secret profits.

However, a proclivity towards manipulation can prevent us from looking at facts, from seeing the truth, from using our lives to make choices for the best for all.

Sadly, we are often manipulated into choices that appeal to our egos.

I have sat in many meetings at local, state, and national levels and listened as polished lobbyists strategically use words to appeal to the people’s egos. These words told the people they would have “something to be proud of,” if they just bought into the lobbyist’s spiel.

What happened next, in our communities and communities throughout the world, was agreement among the people to allow activities which would rape the soil in which our children play, poison the water we rely on for life, result in toxic levels of life threatening chemicals in the blood of toddlers, and cause the deaths of thousands of people we say we love.

For what? For “something to be proud of?”

There is something that happens when we are exposed to persuasion – even if the information is untrue.

We have an emotional reaction in response to persuasion, and it is emotion that allows us to be manipulated.

Manipulators know that most people are trying to feel good about themselves, trying to feel more important in the world. So they will tell you that by buying into their selfish interests, you’ll have something to feel good about.

“Something to be proud of” is more important to the ego than is the health of our planet and its people.

Our intuitive hearts know better, but the ego lives in the mind and emotions and is louder and more convincing than the heart (in people who cannot yet sense the difference).

Strengthening this sense takes practice, discipline, and a commitment to the collective rather than just one’s self.

Each Memorial Day, we remember the fallen. But do we remember the slick words used by the charismatic leaders who used manipulation to convince egos into agreeing that the best decisions for our world included raping the land, poisoning our young, and killing our beloved?

Egos so badly want “something to be proud of,” and that needy obsession blocks awareness to actual facts and case studies. Sadly, egos often make decisions that affect the lives of many people.

How much do we rely on the outside world to make us feel worthy and like we have “something to be proud of”?

This codependent relationship not only keeps us in a state of need and lack, but it clouds our discernment and causes us to act in foolish and selfish ways.

As long as we rely on the outside world to make us feel “proud” or valuable, we will always be manipulated by it.

Raped by it. Polluted by it. Killed by it.

I’ve interviewed 100 or so military veterans. Each of them told me, or showed me, there are better ways than the ways we’ve gone. I am grateful for them sharing the experiences which led to those perspectives, and for their courage to live and share those stories.

Let us honor their lessons by being an empowered people, alert to the truth, unabated by propaganda, and acting from the heart on what is best for all (not just the few).

May our land, our children, and our loved ones not be preyed upon by our egos’ blinding need to have “something to be proud of.”

Let us move from this Memorial Day towards the next, living in truth, and watching the world change.



