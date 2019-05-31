Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Please find attached the list of students qualifying for the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List in Excel and PDF format, sorted by state, then hometown, in alphabetical order. The list is also posted at HYPERLINK "https://www.siue.edu/news/deanslist/2019-spring.shtml" https://www.siue.edu/news/deanslist/2019-spring.shtml.
Bryce Andrew Pearce Flora IL Clay Nursing BS
Joshua Thomas Bierman Newton IL Jasper History BS
Katelyn Nicole Hardiek Newton IL Jasper Nursing BS
Kristen Mae Hardiek Newton IL Jasper English BA
Cathryn Jane Homan Newton IL Jasper Exercise Science BS
Cali Elaine Johnson Newton IL Jasper Business Administration BS
Michaela Quinn McClure Newton IL Jasper Early Childhood Education BS
Tucker James Rieman Newton IL Jasper Undeclared Undeclared
Taylor Dawn Smith Newton IL Jasper Mathematical Studies BS
Grant Albert Stark Newton IL Jasper Exercise Science BS
Kelsey A. Vahling Newton IL Jasper Pharmacy PHRMD
Brett Tyler Woodard Newton IL Jasper Undeclared Undeclared
Lesley Ann Woods Newton IL Jasper Mathematical Studies BS
Danielle Renee Hawkins Noble IL Richland Nursing BS
Maci Len Dunn Olney IL Richland Exercise Science BS
Reid Aaron Kocher Olney IL Richland Exercise Science BS
Ian Michael Perkins Olney IL Richland Psychology BS
Stephanie Lee Shan Olney IL Richland Chemistry BS
Cody Ryan Taylor Olney IL Richland Business Administration BS
Curtis Ballard Parkersburg IL Richland Biological Sciences BS
Grace Anne Hartrich Sainte Marie IL Jasper Elementary Education BS
Michael A. Suntrup Xenia IL Clay Biological Sciences BS
SIUE Dean’s List Announced for Spring 2019
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).