Monday, May 20th, 2019 6:00pm.

Roll Call

Irwin called the roll with Brock, Harbour, Kissel, Puckett and Totten record- ed as present. Allen and McKenzie were recorded as absent.

Minutes

Minutes of the March 2019 meeting had been distributed to the Board. Motion to approve the minutes was made by Totten, seconded by Puckett. The motion carried with a 5-2 roll call vote, with Allen and McKenzie recorded as ab- sent.

Financial Statement

The Financial Statement was the next item of business. Irwin presented the Board with the March and April financial statements. Irwin noted to the Board that the Treasurer Pam Armstrong had been proactive in seeking out accounts that remitted a higher rate of return. Irwin noted that due to this, the system’s monthly interest went from approximately $30-$40 per month to over $300 per month. Motion to approve the financial statement was made by Brock, seconded by Puckett. The motion carried with a 5-2 roll call vote, with Allen and McKenzie recorded as absent.

Visitors & Communications

Irwin informed the Board that Gerald York had submitted his resignation in April. Mr. York had been working with the White County 911 System since before the 911 Board was established. His recommendation to the Board was Tom Harbour, Mayor of Enfield. Mr. York’s resignation and Mr. Harbour’s appointment were approved by the White County Board at their meeting on May 14th. Irwin stated Mr. Harbour would be finishing Mr. York’s term which was due to expire in May of 2021. Irwin informed the Board that the White County Board also renewed Don Puckett’s appointment for a four-year term.

Coordinator’s Re- ports

Irwin reviewed the following logged call reports:

Month March April

PSAP Calls 1318 1286

Total 911 Calls 385 368

Non-911 Calls 933 918

The board members, many of whom are associated with the county's emergency departments, offered their praise for the dispatchers. They noted how helpful dispatch had been during information inquiries on runs and that the dispatchers were good to work with and very professional. Irwin thanked the members for their compliments and noted she would pass along their kind words to dispatch.

OTHER BUSINESS/UPDATES

NG-911 Dispute / ICC Complaint Updates

ICC complaint Docket #19-0152 has been continued to June 26th, 2019. Irwin stated CSI is waiting on NG to respond to our second set of data requests. CSI (Counties of Southern Illinois, the 15 county regional project) in the process of compiling and submitting data responses to NG. Their requested information ranges from copies of all CSI meeting minutes dating back to 2015, ETSB / NG correspondence, ETSB / State correspondence regarding NG, etc. We are now not paying any portion of the billing to NG (Backdated to July of 2018, until this dispute has been ruled upon. NG still owes the ETSB's balance after the Maintenance Payment was 'offset' by the Interim Agreement refund that the agencies should have received, (approx. $35,000 across the agencies), NC is refusing to refund this balance until after the ICC complaint is ruled upon.

Irwin continued that CSI has filed breach of contract on NG because they had not made the payments to the CSI system vendor, Solacom that is the core equipment and software used by the agencies. In addition to this breach notice, CSI had informed NG that the preventive maintenance outlined in the contracts had also not been completed. Irwin noted that NG had until end of business on May 10th to cure the breach according to the contract terms. At 4:30 p.m., CSI received notification from Solacom that they and NG had "come to an agreement". Irwin stated that CSI's attorney will be informing NG that since the breach of preventive maintenance was not cured, that the contract would be terminated. Therefore, in to the other monies NG owes the 911 agencies, they would now owe a balance of the current year's maintenance. Irwin informed the Board that it was likely that the agencies would not see said refund balances.

Irwin asked the board if they had any questions regarding the many circumstances outstanding with NG-911, Inc. Totten asked if in fact it was possible to be done working with the company by the end of June. Irwin noted that NG is refusing to provide INdigital with the log in credentials necessary to access and re-configure the system. CSI has since asked the State to intervene on their behalf, informing NG that they are required by law as an SSP in Illinois to work with other providers. There is a conference call to update everyone scheduled for tomorrow, 05/21/2019.

INdigital Transition Status

DC contracts have been signed and a percentage of White County’s portion has been paid ($3,309.78). The balance due on the contracts will be paid upon completed transition of equipment. PSAP contracts have been signed. Irwin noted that the Board had been provided the contract figures at least 1-3 times over the last several months and in lieu of going into Executive Session, requested the Board refer to the previously provided reports if they had any specific questions on the amounts.

Horner & Shifrin – Map Service Proposal

Irwin stated she had noted the possible use of an outside company for a hosted mapping solution. She has since received a quote after having completed a demo with Horner & Shifrin. Irwin noted that she has been doing all of the map work, which is housed on a server located at the dispatch center. She stated the IT personnel are planning on replacing the server which would require an upgrade in the licensing to the current program she is using. She noted also that she manually backs up the data as modifications are made. Horner & Shifrin is currently being used by several CSI members, including Williamson County, Johnson and Pulaski. They provide unlimited storage, web-based application development – White County 911 can access data anywhere, anytime, we can decide who has access to which layers, data will be scrubbed, and four (4) hours of training will be provided. Irwin stated she believed she had created most of the layers needed for 911 purposes. If additional layers needed to be added, there would be an hourly rate charged. Irwin stated she would work with Horner & Shifrin to establish database needs associated with the map layers. Once completed, the data could be merged and shared with adjacent counties or the State for statewide GIS system. Future potential savings would be to have others join in with us, possibly Edwards or Wabash at which time the annual cost could be shared across the agencies. There would be no concerns on obtaining and maintaining a data server, no concerns with data loss or backup. Security and online access from anywhere are provided. Irwin stated that the system is much more user friendly compared to the current ArcView program that Irwin is working with. Irwin continued that in addition to 911 use, other layers could be added to benefit the county and its municipalities, including inserting water line/hydrant layers, gas lines, and noted that Horner & Shifrin had actually developed a layer for a municipality to outline their annual city’s yard sales. Irwin stated that this layer could be searched for items that subjects had to offer along with their locations and times. She continued that regarding the 911 and utility layers, that additional data could be attached to items such as photos, inspection dates and flags for service needs. She noted that each of the layers could be secured for access only by those agencies that utilize them, such as the cities’ data could not be accessed by the public for security purposes, the 911 data could be secured to only be accessed by the 911 system. Irwin recommended the Board consider contracting with the agency.

Board member Totten stated that he could see the bene ts of using such a system for the county’s EMA services, especially in reporting ooding areas, etc. Puckett asked when the contract would begin. Irwin noted as soon as the data was scrubbed and the company had time to set up the system. She thought perhaps two to four months. Discussion continued on what types of data could be attached to each of the layers, including the hydrant ratings, photos of homes attached to addresses for emergency purposes, etc. Puckett asked what was being paid for this service to the “old company”. Irwin informed him there was no “old company” that she had been doing the mapping work. She noted that with the exception of about two other agencies, the other 911 systems use an outside mapping company for their needs. She continued that there was potential for future sharing of the costs, be it by splitting the cost with adjacent 911 agencies, or if the municipalities or other county agencies wanted to include the layers noted above such as signs, hydrants, gas lines, that each of them could contribute towards the annual $6,000 cost. Puckett stated he like the idea and the potential of the program, but would like to have some more information. Harbour stated he also felt it would be a useful program. Irwin suggested having Horner & Shifrin come and complete a demo for the board and invite in other agencies within the county that could use the system’s services. The item was tabled until the next 911 meeting.

ER Department Text Service Server

Irwin stated that the laptop that was purchased by ER departments in 2015 that is used for text dispatch, failed in the beginning of April. Novacom attempted to replace with a spare computer from another agency to save money. Unfortunately, it did not operate properly. Irwin requested that Novacom replace with a new laptop as many agencies have to use the text service as their primary means of dispatch. The new laptop was installed in the beginning of May. The total for the new laptop including Dell 2-yr factory warranty will be approximately $500. Totten made the motion for 911 to pay for the replacement laptop. Brock seconded the motion. The motion carried with a 5-2 roll call vote, with Allen and McKenzie recorded as absent.

Executive Session

No motion was made to enter into Executive Session.

Adjourn

Motion to adjourn was made by Totten, second by Brock. The motion carried with a 5-2 roll call vote, with Allen and McKenzie recorded as absent.

The next meeting of the White County 911 Board is scheduled for Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 6pm.

Puckett noted that he would not be available for the meeting. After some discussion, despite the scheduling of the demo on that date, it was determined that the meeting should stay at its regularly scheduled time and date.

Before completing the meeting, Irwin and the Board presented Gerald York with an award noting his many years of work on the 911 Board and the communities it serves. Irwin noted that Mr. York had been with the 911 system since before the board was established, but went back in the 911 meeting minutes to nd that it had been 25 years to the month that Mr. York had been appointed. The award read as follows:

Years of Service Award presented to Gerald York: In recognition and sincere appreciation of your 25 Years of Service on the White County Emergency Telephone System Board. Your hard work and commitment have contributed to the implementation and continued operations of 9-1-1 service to the residents of White County. “1994 ~ 2019”