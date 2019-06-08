With a few swipes and touches, mobile technology users can watch videos, make purchases, play online games, check a friend’s status update, track loved ones or even adjust the thermostat.

With a few swipes and touches, mobile technology users can watch videos, make purchases, play online games, check a friend’s status update, track loved ones or even adjust the thermostat. These are just a handful of the thousands of conveniences at the fingertips of people served by a high-quality nationwide wireless network like the one here in Canton.

According to the Pew Research Center, the average American household has five connected devices, and one-in-five are considered “hyper-connected,” containing 10 or more. That’s why it’s important that those using the latest devices to enhance their lives also put the proper safeguards in place to protect themselves and their families. The internet should be treated like any other public space. People need to be self-aware of their surroundings and mindful of the fact that strangers, hackers, cyberbullies and scammers are all potential threats to online safety.

June is Internet Safety Month, making it a great time for individuals and families to increase the safety of their online experiences. But where does one start?

•Make sure all mobile devices are password-protected. A PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition should be required to unlock devices and access downloaded apps.

•Only visit secure sites. Look for the small lock icon on the status bar of the browser, a trusted seal like TRUSTe or VeriSign and websites that begin with “https” as the “s” stands for secure.

•Use firewalls. Just like a desktop computer, mobile devices should have anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-spam security and a personal

firewall. Some of the latest devices come with these safeguards, while others require downloads.



•Keep information secure. When making online purchases, users should avoid saving credit card and contact information to a site by checking out as a guest. And, keep tabs on which applications ask for location services and disable access as appropriate.

There are also several ways to help foster digitally responsible actions among children and teens. Talk openly about the dangers that exist online and the risks of oversharing. Consider establishing expectations as it relates to screen time, data consumption, oversight, mobile manners and acceptable social media and gaming sites. It is becoming increasing popular for teens to have secondary social media accounts.

For example, some kids only let their closest friends follow their second account so they feel like they can be more themselves – and post silly, less curated photos and thoughts – so, be sure to add this to the discussion list.

To learn more about how to safeguard mobile devices, stop by the local U.S. Cellular store and speak with a tech expert.

A free, customizable resource for families introducing a child to their first device is also available at ChildPhoneAgreement.com.