ChampaiCarle Rural Health & Farm Safety is hosting a Mental Health First Aid course Tuesday, July 30.

This groundbreaking eight-hour training course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

“Farmers in Illinois are experiencing tremendous stress, often without access to appropriate resources,” said Amy Rademaker, Rural Health & Farmy Saftey program coordinator. “Our goal is to train individuals to support farmers in Mental Health First Aid.”

Mental Health and First Aid

Tuesday, July 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Champaign Co. Farm Bureau Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign

Cost: $10 per person

Register online at carle.org/mhfa org or call (217) 365-5460

Contact: SeedsofWellness@carle.com

One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care.

Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. It can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late.

Agricultural business representatives, Extension staff and volunteers, commodity group leaders, bankers, insurance agents, friends and family members of farmers can participate in the agricultural focused Mental Health First Aid course.

Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan to guide them through to process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

“Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” Rademaker said.

To learn more about Carle’s Rural Health & Farm Safety program, visit carle.org/farmsafety or if you have questions about Mental Health First Aid, email seedsofwellness@carle.com.