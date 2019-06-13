Donna Jean (Skinner) Beadles, 75, our beautiful wife, mom, grandma, sister and goose of Lewistown passed away at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

LEWISTOWN-Donna Jean (Skinner) Beadles, 75, our beautiful wife, mom, grandma, sister and goose of Lewistown passed away at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born July 29, 1943 to George and Florence (Smith) Skinner. She married Gale Beadles Aug. 18, 1961 at Canton. He survives along with two daughters, Gina (Jerry) Ray of Lewistown and Jill (Rick Paquin) Bates of Canton; one brother, Ronald (Janice) Skinner, of East Peoria; one sister, Vickie (Elmer) Service of Canton; six grandchildren, Ryan Ray of Lewistown, Mindy (Shaun) Hickle of Lewistown, Megan (Gary McIntire) Kelly of Lewistown, Misty (Zach) Ebey of Macomb, Jacob (Lauren) Ray of Canton and Eddie Bates of New Jersey; and six great-grandchildren, Chloe Hickle, Kayla Ray, Brooklyn Hickle, Brylan Ray, Cayden King and Marshall Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tom Skinner and Roger Skinner; and one sister, Jane Trobaugh.

Donna worked at the old Central School cafeteria and also worked as a CNA where she was an excellent care giver. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lewistown. Donna loved her family and spoiled her grandchildren. She enjoyed scrapbooking and garage sales.

Cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Private burial of ashes will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com.