MACOMB--For those looking for a tropical vacation without the tropical vacation expenses, the “Visit the Islands of Forgottonia” benefit will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 7-9 p.m. at the American Legion Post 6.

The night will open with a mix of island music from DJ Ken Thermon. Musicians and hula dancers from Ukulele Macomb will also be providing tropical-themed entertainment in addition to performances from Bill Maakestad and Chris Strong.

Tropical wear is encouraged.

Proceeds from the event will support Tri-States Public Radio.

“We’ve watched [Tri-States Radio] grow from a student-run kind of thing with a couple of professionals to the amazing place that it is now. We want to help raise money to keep it going because all of the local music, the local programming, is that important to us,” said Linda Cox, co-owner of New Copperfield’s Book Service.

Free will donations will be accepted at the door. According to the event’s Facebook page, guests who donate will receive a copy of Jeff’s Choices CD featuring Vicky Mayo with the George Turner Trio.

Guests will also be able to give well-wishes to Sharon Faust, the Tri-States Public Radio development director who has worked with the organization for the past 20 years, before she retires at the end of June.

“We’re looking forward to it. When you have good people coming together to have a good time for a good cause, it’s bound to be a good thing,” said Cox.

According to Cox, the idea for the event came as a means to be on vacation from the recent rainfall and flooding in the area.

The event is being hosted by New Copperfield’s Book Service.



