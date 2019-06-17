Tammie Rae Baldry, 58, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1961 in Havana to Asa and Clara Bell (Petty) Hall. They preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children, Amber (Jeff) Dearing of Canton, Mark (Emily) Baldry of Canton and Terrick and Dakota Nichols; her significant other, Don Nichols; one brother, Charles Hall; sisters, Margie Mason, Mary Bubert and Pamela Richardson; and five grandchildren, Lucas, Jack, Trinity, Grant and Gage.

Also preceding her in death are one brother, Dewayne Perkins; and two sisters, Joyce Allen and Vivian Angel.

Tammie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service with the burial of ashes will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. The family will be having a luncheon following the graveside at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 407 S. Broadway in Havana.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family C/O CEFCU.

