A Bradford man who appeared in court on April 22 on felony charges of threatening a Kewanee police officer was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Tyler J. DeMuynck, 29, pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, and a Class 3 felony charge of a felon with possession of a firearm. The remaining counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm without a Firearm Identification Card were dismissed by the state.

DeMuynck was sentenced to a concurrent term of 10 years in prison on each count, two years of mandatory supervised release, court costs and fees.

At the April preliminary hearing Kewanee Police Sgt. Stephen Kijanowski testified that at 11:44 p.m. on April 13 he was dispatched to the area of Beck’s South on a report of men in a red car switching license plates there and at Royal Oaks.

En route to Beck’s, Kijanowski said he saw a red car and followed it, catching up with the driver as he turned onto Willow Street and into a driveway. He said the license plate was unreadable because of its age and the letters and numbers had peeled off.

Kijanowski said the driver, DeMuynck, exited the car and walked towards him. When asked if he had been at Beck’s, DeMuynck admitted he had been.

Kijanowski asked if he lived at the house and at first DeMuynck said he did, then said a friend lived there, giving the name as “Terry”, then as “Terry Allright”.

DeMuynck looked around then turned away from Kijanowski, and when asked for identification he reached into his hoodie pocket, then “squared off” at Kijanowski while holding an automatic pistol.

As DeMuynck raised his arm, the gun fell. Kijanowski ordered DeMuynck away from the gun and he was arrested.

Kijanowski said DeMuynck told him he was trying to give the gun to him. He said he got the car from an older person who had died, and he found the gun in the trunk.



