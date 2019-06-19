City of Farmington officials have agreed to enter into negotiations to purchase the Farmington Township Office.

The Farmington Municipal Building, 322 E. Fort St., is in need of costly repairs and Aldermen have been debating for more than a year on the building’s future.

During Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Aldermen voted to allow the Buildings and Grounds Committee to enter into negotiations to purchase the Township’s Office, 141 E. Vernon St.

Potential plans include the City of Farmington sharing the facility with the Township, and the city likely purchasing the former Ulm’s Veterinary Clinic, 171 E. Vernon St., to house the police department.

Ward 2 Alderman Kenn Stufflebeam said he received positive feedback from the Township Board in regards to these plans. They are planning a joint meeting to work on negotiations and on an intergovernmental agreement to share the space, he noted.

Similarly, Aldermen also agreed to seek appraisals of the former Ulm Veterinary Clinic from two separate appraisers.

Matt Ulm, part owner of the vet clinic, had previously offered the building to the city for $80,000; he had not contracted an appraiser.

Ward 1 Alderman Joey Boggs said $80,000 is most likely a reasonable price but he believes the city should get an official appraisal.

In other business, council members heard an update from Red Ankrom of SIMEC Illinois.

Ankrom said that five years ago, the City Council approved electric aggregation, in which a municipality’s residents can use collective bargaining to negotiate for lower prices.

Ameren’s rate has recently dropped below the city’s current supplier, Homefield, said Ankrom, and residents can opt out of this program to take advantage of this lower rate.

To opt out, residents can call Homefield at 866-694-1262, he added.

The Farmington City Council also:

•Shared results of a bid letting for the city’s streetscape and resurfacing project in the downtown. The City has advised the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) that they would like to award the contract to the lowest bidder, Otto Baum in the amount of $1,756,230.56; IDOT will then make the final decision.

•Heard an update from Ward 2 Alderman Leslye Smith that she is seeking permission from property owners in the downtown to erect signs reminding residents that skateboarding, roller blading and biking in the downtown is prohibited. Fort Street is IDOT territory so the city cannot erect signs along the road without IDOT’s permission.