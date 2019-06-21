The Friends of the Animals group is asking the public for help in adding more square footage to the Kewanee Animal Control Facility, better known locally as the dog pound.

Kathy Werderman, president of the Friends of the Animals and manager of the animal control facility, said the group is hoping to raise enough money for an isolation room. The extra space would allow workers to house sick animals that are brought in and keep them separated from the healthy population.

Currently, they are utilizing a bathroom for this purpose, but it’s far from ideal.

The idea is to remove a garage door that is currently on the side of the building and not being utilized, and to use that opening to build out a 10 by 12 foot addition. The addition would be enclosed with a door on the inside wall for access from the main building.

The Friends of the Animals hope to raise $10,000 for the addition and already have started taking bids on the work. Any money left over, Werderman said, would be used for central air conditioning and a gas heating system for the building.

Once the addition is built, it will be donated to the city of Kewanee, Werderman said. The formal donation is necessary, she explained, to ensure that if Friends of the Animals were to ever lose their contract for animal control, the addition would be the city’s property.

Werderman said they are in the process of sending out letters to area businesses asking for donations.

But a public benefit to raise money for the extra space is also being planned for this fall.

A 1950s-themed dinner and dance will be held on Oct. 19 at the Flemish American Club. The dinner/dance is open to the public and will feature well-known waiters and waitresses, a costume contest and a dance-off.

Tickets will go on sale in July or early August. Tickets purchased in advance will be $10 each for the dinner and dance. Locations for advance ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 for both dinner and dance. For residents only wishing to attend the dance, the price is $5.

The dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.









