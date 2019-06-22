MACOMB — A light schedule faces city aldermen Monday as they meet in city council committee of the whole session.

Scheduled for discussion is a proposed ordinance that would amend three sections of the Macomb Liquor Code. The amendments would reduce the liquor license fee for establishments accommodating patron supplied alcohol, allow alcohol displays to remain up in grocery stores rather than being covered or taken down on Sundays, and modify the buffer requirements for Niemann Foods' Wash 'N' Win at South Madison and East Washington streets.

Council members may also discuss the proposed annexation of 1829 West Jackson Street into the city. The property is located in a business zone.

The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



