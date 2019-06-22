MACOMB — The annual Andrea Bowen Action for Democracy Award was given to the Macomb Youth Leadership Organization at the League of Women Voters meeting June 20.

The students received a check for $100 from President Jane Coplan for their work assisting the League registering students to vote and helping at Candidate Forums during the past year. Bryce Walters, representative for the group, received the check and immediately donated it to Susan Lawhorn for Loaves and Fishes, an organization MYLO assists.

Other MYLO students attending the event were Lucy Gruidl, Savana Kump,

Anabelle Clark, Noah Bright and Carter Benson.

Andrea Bowen was a dedicated member of the League of Women Voters for 45 years, serving as President and Voter Service Chair multiple times.

Involving youth in the political process was her driving goal. She died in 2016.



— Submitted by Sally Egler, LWV Secretary