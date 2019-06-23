Mexico moving on USMCA, Canada waiting for U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Although a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico has started to get some movement south of the border, an agreement with the trade juggernaut China continues to stall.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap — who represents central and west-central Illinois in the 18th District — underscored some of the finer points in both trade negotiations in an interview with the McDonough County Voice.

"We could've done a purchase agreement with China eight months ago," LaHood told the Voice on Friday. "They could've bought more corn and soybeans, but it never would've gotten to the crux of the dispute which is related to technology. That's what we are trying to get them to change. That's been the hold-up…getting China to abide by the same rules and laws that every other industrialized country does. Change is difficult in China, particularly when you have 30 percent of their businesses as state-owned enterprises. Until we get satisfaction that they will allow our companies to go in there and thrive in the free enterprise system like we allow Chinese companies to, they will continue to abide by two sets of standards. That's what we are trying to get them to change. I don't want to be in a trade war long-term. It's not good for our farmers; it's not good for our manufacturers. It's not good long-term for the economy of central and west-central Illinois."

LaHood also pointed toward a long-held resentment toward China by some of his constituents.

"My farmers don't like it that China's been ripping us off for 25 years," he continued. "It's a fine line. There is a lot of anxiety and uneasiness in the trade war with China. I think we need to give the president the benefit of the doubt. A long term change that we get from China will be good. I've said it before, but my farmers are Americans first and farmers second."

That latter perspective is in line with a prior statement by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue that the administration understands the concerns of farmers, but appreciates their support of the administration and patriotism they exhibit during this extended period of market uncertainty.

During a recent round of financial assistance offered to farmers due to the tariff backlash, Perdue stated: “The plan we are announcing...ensures farmers do not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners. Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year’s program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers. Our farmers work hard, are the most productive in the world, and we aim to match their enthusiasm and patriotism as we support them.”

In April, the president himself referred to farmers as patriots.

“These are great patriots, and they understand that they’re doing this for the country," Trump said according to Reuters. "We’ll make it up to them, and in the end they’re going to be much stronger than they are right now.”



USMCA



Mexico on Wednesday ratified the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement through a vote in its Senate.

"USMCA passes! Mexico goes first with clear signal that our economy is open," Jesus Seade, Mexico's undersecretary for foreign affairs, wrote on Twitter. "We're confident that our partners will soon do the same."

That just leaves the U.S. and Canada to act. According to LaHood, Canada seems to be waiting to see how the U.S. proceeds. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Washington, D.C., last week visiting the president and congressional leaders.

"The Canadians are waiting for us; we have to pass it first," LaHood said. "But Prime Minister Trudeau is confident that the Senate and Parliament will do that. But we have to pass it in the House and Senate. I am glad he was here in Washington, D.C., this week. He gave a good presentation that highlighted the importance of trade with Canada and Mexico. The Mexican Senate passed it within the last few days. That's positive. We need (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi to bring it to the floor. I understand she has some concerns. I think those concerns are being addressed. The longer we go, this is not good for the long-term economic future of the country."

"And — politics aside — this agreement is good for America. It's good for farmers; manufacturers; technology. It's good for tariffs and trade. Over 40 percent of the products we grow, produce or manufacture in central Illinois go to Canada or Mexico. I have continually said let's bring this to the floor. I hope the speaker will do that. This is a good agreement that will affect the long-term economic viability of this country."

As Mexico was ratifying USMCA, Speaker Pelosi outlined a number of issues she had with the trade agreement. Reuters reports Pelosi was at a breakfast engagement sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor when she stated the USMCA "cannot be simply NAFTA with sugar on top." In a media release dated May 30, Pelosi states key concerns include defending jobs and wages of American workers, lowering prescription drug costs and having "meaningful environmental protections."

"We must have strong enforcement provisions within the agreement," Pelosi stated.

“We all agree that we must replace NAFTA, but without real enforcement mechanisms we would be locking American workers into another bad deal," she continued. "A new trade agreement without enforcement is not progress for the American worker, just a press release for the president. We have been on a path to yes, but it must be a path that leads to an agreement that delivers positive results for American workers and farmers.”



