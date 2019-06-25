The on again-off again story of local river and creek flooding was on again for the LaMoine River and connecting creeks in the area. That was the word from the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities.

With LaMoine River’s flood stage set at twenty feet, the persistently wet spring has kept the river hovering at that level for weeks. Recent rains in the past week again pushed the river stage above that mark, measuring 21.2 feet in its latest rise.

At that level, the lowest lying roads again became impassable, according to the NWS report.

The LaMoine River, despite saturated ground near the river, has enjoyed intermittent periods when floods were not a factor. However, the same good fortune cannot be attributed to the Mississippi River. Although flooding has become less intense, it has persisted.

Keokuk Lock and Dam has been persistently flooded and closed for use without abatement over a period of weeks. While the National Weather Service has categorized flooding to be from minor to moderate, the trouble has continued without break for weeks.

Although Alexandria, Missouri has faded from headlines as the intensity of their situation has lessened, the town remains facing difficulties from high water.

The only local area to return to relative normalcy has been the Bayview Bridge crossing the river between Quincy and West Quincy, Missouri. The bridge has been open to normal traffic flow for a few weeks as the most imminent threat of flood closure has receded.

Soil saturation in low lying areas locally has had a negative impact agriculturally. Some fields have simply remained unplanted, with heavier equipment finding the situation difficult, if not impossible, to navigate. Even when planting has been successful, low-lying fields have shown the impact of the excess moisture, including among other issues crops with stunted growth.