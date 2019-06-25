The Vanderhoof Gals met June 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Tuscany Grill in Robinson, Illinois. Carolyn Barthelme called our meeting.

Those attending were the following: Carolyn Barthelme, JoAnn Bergbower, Cindy Frohning, Nancy Ginder, Pat Hildebrand, Clara Kocher, Barbara Ridgway, Carolyn Ridgway and Marilyn Smithenry.

Carolyn Ridgway read the minutes of the last meeting. They were approved. Nancy Ginder, Treasurer, gave the treasure report. Clara Kocher gave an update on the HEA activities.

Pat Hildebrand volunteered to make our programs booklets for the upcoming year. The months were rapidly filled with hostesses and co-hostesses.

Nancy Ginder made a motion to adjourn the meeting with Clara Kocher seconding it.

The ladies enjoyed a wonderful evening of fellowship and food.

Our next meeting will be September 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the home of JoAnn Bergbower with Clara Kocher as co-hostess.