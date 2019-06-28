MACOMB — Ladies from the Macomb Woman’s Club spruce up the ‘Facing the Storm’ monument in preparation of the Heritage Days festivities.

Bricks are still being sold to support this monument which honors and memorializes women for their humanitarian efforts. Woman Club members past and present are denoted with a shield on their brick.

The Club annually chooses a local woman known for her humanitarianism and social activism for the ‘Facing the Storm Award.’ The Club is proud to announce that Ruth Parks will be the fourth such awardee. The award celebration will be held at SRC East, September 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. — Submitted