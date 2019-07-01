As is the case in communities throughout the United States, Fulton County has its place in the country’s military history.

CANTON-As is the case in communities throughout the United States, Fulton County has its place in the country’s military history. With that in mind, the Canton Area Heritage Center has a new exhibit featuring local ties to how and who has defended our soil over the years.

The exhibit includes actual uniforms worn by local military veterans, stories of local decorated veterans, a list of Revolutionary War veterans registered as buried in Fulton County, and much more. The exhibit continues to grow thanks to the involvement of area residents and families.

The museum is located at 111 S. Main in Canton.

Summer hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.