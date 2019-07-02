MACOMB — The Macomb-McDonough County Communications Center wants the public to know that when the siren system goes off, it means that a storm watch or warning is in the area. When the weather siren goes off during the severe weather, please do not call 911 nor the communications administrative number unless it is an emergency.

Eric Lenardt, the director for the 911 call center, said that when McDonough County receives a severe storm warning from the National Weather Service, the siren system will be activated. He said that the sirens will be activated during a tornado warning or a storm that has winds of 70 mph or greater and/or golf ball size or larger hail coming.

During the severe weather warning, Lenardt said that the siren will go off for three minutes, then stop for five minutes and resume for an additional three minutes. The siren cycle will repeat until the National Weather Service cancels the tornado or severe weather warning for the area.

When the siren goes off on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m., it means the siren system is undergoing a test. Lenardt said that if the test does not go off, he wants to know about it so that he can get it fixed.



