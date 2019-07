The Carmi Church of the Nazarene would like to invite everyone to share in the celebration of their pastor and wife, Dallas and Barb Robinson. As of April Dallas has led in the preaching and singing ministry for 50 years. Sunday, July 7th there will be a special singing with the Peyton Sisters. The church is located at 107 Sixth Street. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome.