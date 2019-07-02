Relay for Life fundraising goal is $65,000. Teams have until Aug. 31 to submit their total earnings. Over the past 17 years Mercer County has raised over $600,000

ALEDO – It was a steamy Mercer County Relay for Life event held Saturday, June 29, at Aledo Central Park. Temperatures reached the high 90s, with humidity to boost the “feels like” temperature above 100 degrees. That didn’t stop the 12 teams that set up campsites between 1-10 p.m. that day. There was a lot of fundraising going on, with plenty of food, games and other entertainment for the crowd

that did show up.

In all, there were 18 teams in Mercer County raising funds for the American Cancer Society this year. There was plenty of entertainment on hand at the band shell, including singing groups, Myrna Rae dancers and some fundraising games brought forward from the Fans in the Stands team. A silent auction was held under the park shelter with 144 items brought in from the participating relay teams.

You can read more about the event in the July 3 issue of The Times Record.