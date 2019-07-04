The Daily Ledger has complied a list of four events taking place this weekend.

1. The Canton Music in the Park concert series will feature Casa – Jones & White (contemporary pop & country) Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Jones Park.

2. A St. Jude Scavenger Motorcycle Ride will be held in the Fulton County area Saturday; sign-up will be at Lewistown VFW at 10 a.m. Cost for the driver is $30; cost for a ride is $10. Entry fees include t-shirt and scavenger items. Participating locations include Lewistown VFW, The Paddlewheel Bowl (Havana), Mad Jack’s (Kilbourne), The Sazarac (Beardstown), American Legion (Vermont) and American Legion (Ipava). The fun continues following the ride at the Lewistown VFW. Meals begin at 4 p.m. with live bands performing from 6 to 10 p.m.

3. A retirement party for Rev. Randall Munson will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lewistown Church of the Nazarene, 13192 N. US 24 Hwy, Lewistown.

4. The Red Dog Hospitality Kickoff Party for sponsors, golfers, donors, media and volunteers will be held at Billy’s Tap Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; the public is welcome to the music, starting at 6:30 p.m., and the auction, taking place during the band’s break.