LEWISTOWN-Area residents are asked to mark your calendars for a FUN afternoon of "scavenging" for Fulton County Agriculture In the Classroom!

The AgMazing Race will kick off 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Band Pavilion.

Teams of no more than five people will register (and pay a $50 entry fee) beginning at noon.

When all teams have registered, each will be given a list of 100 or so items to bring back or be photographed with.

Teams will return to Fairgrounds within the 2 hour time limit.

The team with the most points WINS!

There will be an official list of RULES available Monday, July 8 at the Farm Bureau office in Lewistown, on their website (fultoncfb.org/) and on the FCFB Facebook Page.

Following are the highlights:

•All participants will be required to sign a consent and release form.

•Any participant under the age of 16 must have a parent/legal guardian co-sign the consent and release form.

•At least one member of your team MUST be 17 years of age or older.

•During the course of the race, no illegal activities (trespassing, vandalism, theft, driving too fast - to name a few) will be allowed.

•All team members (with the exception of the one taking the photo) are required to be in photo challenges.

•All team members must stay together; this a group effort, not a “divide and conquer”!

This is event is sponsored by the Fulton County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee.

The event is hoped to be a fun, family-oriented, competitive, challenging afternoon to raise money for the Fulton County Ag In the Classroom Program.

You in?