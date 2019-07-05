It was February of 1987 when a longtime Denver columnist rose to toast his daughter at an awards banquet of the Colorado Press Association at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver.

The writer was proud as he could be of his daughter, who had won a journalism award that year. Hearts melted as he spoke, and I thought how cool it would be, someday, to see my daughter – just a year old at the time – follow me into the news biz.

That was 32 years ago. That was then. But this is now. And today, if she had gotten into journalism, I would be (there’s no other word for it) ALARMED.

An old friend from my newspaper years visited a couple weeks ago. We’re both pretty much retired now. Over a few bottles of green-bottle beer (the good stuff) we lamented the state of a vastly different industry. We worked together for five years, then he moved on to run much larger newsrooms.

He ultimately got laid off when his paper was swallowed up by a much larger paper, and now works part-time teaching journalism. I retired 13 years ago, after my share of corporate uprooting, change and burnout.

We shook our heads at what has become of a business that, when I started in 1973, was what put many of the richest Americans on the Forbes list. How things have changed, as the Internet has hollowed out, then decimated, what were once our main sources of revenue – classified ads, display ads, and circulation.

I ran small daily newspapers for 17 years, and I honestly don’t know how publishers survive in these days of disappearing revenues. It has to be Ulcer Gulch, as they try to make ends meet through layoffs, severe cost cutting, and fewer publication days. My hat is off to anyone who can still put out a quality newspaper in the face of disappearing revenues.

What particularly concerns my old editor friend is what this means for local reporting. News still happens, relentlessly, even if you have fewer reporters covering it, fewer editors, and fewer days to print it. Folks still want to know why the cops came to the house down the street last night, who had a baby in town, and who passed away.

For years our papers let folks know how this year’s school budget is changing from last year’s (despite many reporters, then and now, who freely admit they “don’t do math.”) We did the math to show what that would do to your property tax bill. And I tried to have as much sympathy for the retired couple struggling to hold on to the family home as I did “for the kids,” even when three of those kids were my own.

Who reports the actions of public officials in small towns if the local paper is a shadow of it’s former self? What your local city council is up to won’t make it into the big papers, which are battling even worse revenue woes. So my fear – as a guy who has seen well-meaning officials ardently make the case for higher taxes for decades – is that folks can’t figure out what’s going on if a local paper isn’t reporting it.

On-line reporting is the solution, but so far it isn’t providing the quantity and quality of news we got from the big newsrooms and thick papers of years ago. I think a lot of hen houses are being left in the care of foxes.

My old editor friend and I are grateful that we were in the business back when it was fun. (In my reporting days, I used to say, “Thank God it’s Monday!”) We had the people and the budgets to do some good work. And our hearts go out to the folks trying to do the same today, under increasingly impossible conditions.

It would have been cool to toast my daughter, like that Denver columnist, if she had gotten into daily journalism, and had won an award.

Given what has happened to the news biz, however, I thank my stars that she followed in her mother’s footsteps, into health care.

Instead of mine, into newspapers.