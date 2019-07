Until construction crews complete the sidewalk and ramp in front of the Times Record office, we are closed to the public.

Until construction crews complete the sidewalk and ramp in front of the Times Record office, we are closed to the public. The office staff will be there to meet your needs via phone, email and fax.

Phone # 309-582-5112, FAX# 309-582-5319

emails: twelch@aledotimesrecord.com and pdoyle@aledotimesrecord.com