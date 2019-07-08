Graham Hospital School of Nursing has released the names of those students named to the Spring Honor Roll.

CANTON-Graham Hospital School of Nursing has released the names of those students named to the Spring Honor Roll.

The Director’s Academic Honors includes the name of students who have achieved distinction at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 for the semester. The student named to this honor for Spring 2019 is:

Junior:

Hannah Monroe, Lewistown

The Nursing Honor Roll includes the names of students who have achieved academically at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a semester grade point average of 3.00 to 3.49.

The students named to this honor for Spring 2019 are:

Seniors:

Tristen Adkins, Canton

Madison Bucher, Astoria

Suzanne Domenighini, Pekin

Taylor Karr, Clinton

Juniors:

Leah Arnett, Canton

Taylor Mineo, Havana

Emily Williamson, Canton

Freshmen:

Jessica Gravitt, Lewistown

Kayleigh Kemper, Canton

Brittany Passmore, Farmington

Alicia Romine, Canton

Congratulations to all!