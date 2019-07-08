Mark Reed, 60, passed away on July 3, 2019 at his residence.

LEWISTOWN-Mark Reed, 60, passed away on July 3, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1958 in Galesburg to Arnold Reed and Linda Black.

He married Karen McCoy. She preceded him in death.

Surviving is his mother, Linda Black of Lewistown; two children, Eric (Sara) Lawson of Canton and Jennifer Wright of Iowa City, Iowa; two brothers, Doug (Diana) Reed of Cuba and Ty (Julie) Reed of Lewistown; and three grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his father.

Mark worked for his brothers at Reed’s Auto body and Ty Reed’s Auto body.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of the ashes will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.

