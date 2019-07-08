Wanda Lee (Walthall) Thomas, 77, of Moline, passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at UPH – Trinity, Rock Island. As per her wishes there will be no services.

Wanda Lee (Walthall) Thomas, 77, of Moline, passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at UPH – Trinity, Rock Island.

As per her wishes there will be no services.

Wanda was born on October 4, 1941 in Aledo, the daughter of Lee and Letha (Morse) Walthall. After graduating from Joy High School, she married Charles Thomas and later divorced. Together they had two sons, Jim and Jeff Thomas.

She worked for Bituminous Insurance Company for several years and later worked for McCray Accounting Services for over 30 years before retiring.

Wanda loved spending time with her family, the Green Bay Packers, dinners out with her girlfriends, shooting pool, walks around Lake Potter and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her sons, Jim (Pam) Thomas, Aledo, Jeff (Teresa) Thomas, Moline; grandson, Adam Thomas (Calle Griffiths), Bettendorf; brother, Bud (Arlene) Walthall, Aledo; nephews, Todd and Tim Walthall and their families; great great grandchildren, Maclynne, Cole and Willow.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be left for the family to help purchase a bench at Lake Potter.