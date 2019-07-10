MACOMB — Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker issued a press release Monday morning announcing the arrests of four suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, July 6.

According to Barker’s press release, Macomb Police were dispatched to 302 Wigwam Hollow Circle in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 9:37 p.m. The robbery occurred after a cannabis deal turned violent. The suspects involved were identified by police via surveillance footage on a North Clay residence, leading officers to intercept the suspects in their vehicle as they left.

Riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle was suspect Tony Green, age 23, who was arrested for armed robbery after his weapon was found in the vehicle. A second vehicle stopped by the residence as well, leading to the arrest of driver Marchello Townsel, age 22, also for armed robbery.

A search of the 333 North Clay Street resident yielded two additional suspects, who were placed under arrest for their involvement in Saturday’s robbery. The suspects were identified as Christian Walker, age 19, and Vannessa Napolitano, age 18. Both were arrested on charges of armed robbery, and were taken to McDonough County Jail for holding. They remain held,

awaiting a hearing. Bond has not been set for any of the suspects.



For questions and comments on this article, please email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com