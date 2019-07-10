Charles Y. Jackson, 95, of Bushnell, Ill. passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. He was born on August 6, 1923 in Monroe City, Mo. to James Richard and Ella Mae (Hills) Jackson. He married Luella Lee Geist on February 19, 1946; she preceded him in death on August 18, 2013.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Charles Y. Jackson Jr. and one daughter-in-law, Sue Jackson.

He is survived by two sons, Richard “Ed” (Karen) Jackson of Bushnell, Ill., Donald (Carolyn) Jackson of Fulton, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Amber Jackson, Misty Hill, and Steve Jackson all of Texas, Tim (Jennifer) Jackson of Fisher, Ill., Philip (Ashley) Jackson of Ft. Worth, TX, Jennifer (Chris) Bordelon of Little Elm, TX, Michael (Chris) Jackson of Collinsville, Ill., Jaime Jackson of Fulton, Mo.; fifteen great-grandchildren, John, Connie, Chasity, Cailsey, Bailey, Hannah, Ella, Lauren, Alyssa, Olivia, Caleb, Lily, Haley, Acaesha, and Alaeyah; and one great-great-grandhchild, Alexander.

Charles graduated high school in Monroe City, Mo. and then went into the military. He served as an Aviation Chief in the Navy during World War II from 1941 until 1945. In 1947 he started working for Burlington Northern Railroad, where he retired in 1985. Charles loved to camp, garden, read, and study the bible. He also loved spending time with his family. He coached little league from 1956 until 1969. After retiring from the railroad, he went to Plant City, FL for the winters. Charles was a member of the Bushnell United Methodist Church, Bushnell VFW Post #1422, and Bushnell Odd Fellows Lodge #322.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Bushnell United Methodist church, with Pastor Dan Lybarger and Pastor Amy Holman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Bushnell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell United Methodist Church or the Bushnell Rescue Squad.