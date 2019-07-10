June 1, 1933 – July 09, 2019

June Ann Conrad, 86, of Effingham, Illinois, passed away 11:44 p.m., Tuesday, July 09, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the funeral home. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

June was born on June 1, 1933, in the daughter of Gideon and Martha (Pittman) Seifers. She married Everett Dean Conrad on October 4, 1952, at Lawrenceville, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1965. June was a healthcare provider for many years. She enjoyed raising flowers and spending time with her granddaughter and great granddaughters.

June is survived by children, Terry (Sherrill) Conrad of Clarksville, Tennessee, Marsha Conrad of Effingham, and Debbie Clayton of Effingham; granddaughter, Heather (Jonathan) Schnepp of Clarksville, Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Callie and Raegan Schnepp; siblings, Neil Seifers of Newton, Ada Stroup of Effingham, Margaret (Richard) Mitchell, Nellie Wilson, Larry (Mary Lynn) Carroll and Robert Carroll all of Newton.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Carl, Chester and Alex Seifers and a sister Betty Wallace.