MACOMB — A new store for cannabidiol products, Your CBD Store, has opened in Macomb. Located at 833 N Lafayette St. Suite 1, the store opened last month.

The store sells cannabidiol products such as water-soluble capsules, pain creams, lip gloss, bath bombs, hard candies, and pet treats.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about what CBD is. Marijuana can have CBD in it as well because the hemp plant and the marijuana plant are cousins of one another. But to legally be able to sell CBD, you can only have up to 0.3% THC and most of our products don’t even have that. We only sell one item that has THC in it,” said Angela Vera, the store manager of Your CBD Store. “As always, before starting something new, talk to your doctor about it.”

The store is currently in its soft opening phase. They are hoping to have a hard opening once Western Illinois University students and faculty begin returning to Macomb. Currently, the store is set to have a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce on July 18.

In addition to bringing in educators and yoga instructors, Vera said that the store will help out local not-for-profit organizations.

“We would like to be able to help non-profits out. Each month, we are going to run a special with a not-for-profit and give a percentage of the sales to them,” said Vera.

This month, the store is donating to Kate Frankhauser’s animal rescue in Bushnell. Next month, they are set to donate to the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

Your CBD Store is a franchise with over 300 stores across the United States. According to Vera, the location in Macomb is the 349th store to open since the franchise began almost a year ago.



